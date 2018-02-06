Man accused of trying to kill husband, wife

Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill a couple late last month.

According to a press release from the Wadesboro Police Department, 52-year-old Johnny Lee Robinson approached Ricky and April Hough at the Stop-n-Shop on Camden Road on Jan. 27 and fired at least eight shots.

Ricky Hough was shot once in the neck and twice in the arm and was taken to Carolinas Regional Medical Center-Main in Charlotte, where police said he was in stable condition. His wife was not injured.

Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in the Anson County Jail under a total $500,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Online court records show Robinson also has several charges pending in Anson County Superior Court: two counts of discharging a firearm in city limits; to misdemeanor counts of going armed to the terror of the people; and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

A court date on those charges is set for Feb. 19.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Robinson has a violent past.

He served stints behind bars after being convicted of attempted assault with with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in 2009 and 2006.

Robinson was first convicted on two counts of felony breaking and entering in 1981 as a youthful offender, records show.

Other past convictions include: driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired and miscellaneous motor vehicle violation (1992); possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired (2000).

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

