Spring sports signups starting

Anson County Parks and Recreation will hold registration for spring sports from Feb. 1 to March 2.

The sports include:

Tee Ball — ages 4-6,

Coach Pitch — ages 7-8

Minor Baseball — ages 9-10

Major Baseball — ages 11-12

Girls Softball — ages 4-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-15

Micro Soccer — ages 3-4,

Youth Soccer — Grades K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12

Parents can register at the Little Park office, 845 Airport Road, Wadesboro, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or from 2-3:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, Feb. 5, Wadesboro Elementary

Tuesday, Feb. 6, Wadesboro Primary

Wednesday, Feb. 7, Lilesville Elementary

Thursday, Feb. 8, Morven Elementary

Monday, Feb. 12, Peachland-Polkton Elementary

Tuesday, Feb. 13, Wadesboro Walmart

Wednesday, Feb. 14, Ansonville Elementary

Tuesday, Feb. 20, Wadesboro Walmart

Cost for these programs is $25.00

A registration form can also be downloaded at www.co.anson.nc.us and fill and sent to the office.

For more information, contact:

Jeff Waisner, 704-695-2550, jwaisner@co.anson.nc.us

Wendell Small, 704-695-2782, wsmall@co.anson.nc.us

Morris Gatewood, 704-694-5751, mgatewood@co.anson.nc.us