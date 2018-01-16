Relay for Life kick-off event set for Jan. 30

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Anson will host a community kickoff on Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. on the Wadesboro Town Square.

The event will celebrate and honor local cancer survivors, patients and caregivers, and showcase how funds raised benefit the local community.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, participants celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking action to move us closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer,” said Amy Turner, member of the local planning committee. “Funds raised from our event help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing cancer, and funds cancer research that will help protect future generations.”

Rocky River Baptist Church Children’s Choir will perform. Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the Relay For Life event, which will be held on Friday, May 11 at Anson High School.

Visit RelayForLife.org/ansonnc to learn more about the event, or contact Cameron Whitley at 704-552-6147 or Cameron.whitley@cancer.org.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities and learn about how to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer.