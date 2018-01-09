Food delivery slated for Saturday

A new shipment of U.S. Department of Agriculture foods will be distributed at the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 13.

Neighbors will only be served once monthly, with these items for as long as they last.

Families must have financial documentation as proof of income to be served, if they have not previously registered. Those families who receive food assistance will automatically qualify.

Parents are asked to not bring children due to limited seating space.

Neighbors are asked to please park in parking lot behind center.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Food Distribution Division provides these food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte.

The U.S. federal income guidelines will be a determining factor for individual’s eligibility. The food items will only be available to Ansonians.

