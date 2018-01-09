Partnership prepares for Barn Blast

Time to saddle up and head to the 12th annual Barn Blast fundraiser benefiting the Anson County Partnership for Children.

Barn Blast will be held Jan. 26 from 5:30 p.m. until midnight in the Ingram Room at South Piedmont Community College’s Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro.

According to a press release, this country-themed night of fun features games, dinner, dancing, and both silent and live auctions.

The release went on to state that Barn Blast classics like Heads and Tails, and new favorites like the Wine Pull are back by popular demand.

An addition to this year’s fundraiser will be Barn Blast T-shirts that will be available for purchase.

“Barn Blast is sure to be a great night with the best of Barn Blast past with fresh twists to keep things fun,” said Caroline Goins, executive director of the Partnership. “This year we will highlight the Raising a Reader program as the Sponsor a Child portion of the event.”

Currently, more than 500 children, including every kindergartner in the county, receives red book bags filled with books that rotate in the classrooms throughout the year.

Highlights of the auction include round-trip airline tickets, regional getaways to Asheville and Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, as well as tropical paradise trips to St. Lucia and Mexico.

There will also be many hand-crafted items such as quilts and a hand-carved wooden American flag.

Poisson Poisson Bower, PLLC, and Uwharrie Bank will be the presenting sponsors for the event.

Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Partnership welcomes donations of auction items for the live or silent auctions as well.

Also, sponsorships can be purchased online by visiting www.ansonchildren.org and following the prompts.

For those attending Barn Blast, there will be a 3 percent buyer’s fee added to purchases to defray auction cost.

All proceeds will benefit the Partnership’s early childhood educational programming.

These programs include, but are not limited to, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails a book each month to over 1000 children in Anson County.

Check out the Partnership’s Facebook page to view auction items and updates about Barn Blast.

For more information about the 2018 Barn Blast, call 704-694-4036 or stop by the Anson County Partnership for Children, located at 117 South Greene Street in Wadesboro.

Courtesy Photo A Barn Blast volunteer holds tickets for the event, scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_barnblast.jpg Courtesy Photo A Barn Blast volunteer holds tickets for the event, scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center.