Events scheduled to honor King’s legacy

Several events are being planned throughout Anson County to honor the birthday and celebrate the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Anson County Partnership for Children has scheduled a special Story Time at the Partnership offices in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. There will be storytelling, and singing, along with other activities planned for children from birth to 7 years of age. After the storytelling hour, staff will assist children in making banners for participation in the MLK Jr. Parade.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, the Inaugural MLK Jr. Holiday Parade will be held. The MLK Jr. Holiday Parade is sponsored by HOLLA! and it will commence at 10 a.m. For entry information for the parade, contact Alex Gaddy at 704-465-1790, or Tracy Little at 704-695-1246.

The annual MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Lady Bugs Restaurant, 800 E. Caswell St., Wadesboro. A continental breakfast will be served. This is a departure from prayer breakfast scheduling in previous years as it’s usually taken place on Monday prior to the annual program. The Prayer Breakfast is sponsored by Harold Smith of Smith’s Funeral Home. All local ministers are asked to be in attendance and prepared to participate. The community is invited to attend as well.

The annual MLK Jr. March will begin on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at 8 a.m. at Whit’s Convenience Store, 1787 Morven Road, Wadesboro, N. C. The march will end at Empowering Word Ministries (formerly known as Greater St. Matthews Word Ministries), 1168 U.S. Highway 52 S., Wadesboro. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Jerry Tyson of Flat Rock Baptist Church of Wadesboro. Other scheduled participants on the program include a community choir, male choir, MLK Jr. Essay winners, and a tribute to the holiday through song, word, and dance by other performers.

All events are free and open to the public. For any additional information, contact Marlene Richardson at 704-694-2337 or Winnie Bennett at 704-851-9269.