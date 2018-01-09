Posted on by

Center honoring King with community service


Staff Report

Courtesy Photo D.L. Hammond, who has participated in many of the BRLC programs, reads from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.


The Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center is honoring the memories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on both the holiday and his birthday.

Burnsville will honor King’s memories Jan. 13 by serving others from 9 a.m. until noon.

According toa press release, everyone is invited to participate in serving the community, along with BRLC volunteers.

The release said that if you have a youth group that you would like to bring to serve others, BRLC would be honored to have them help. The ages of the members of the youth group are from 9 to 16 years old.

The Jan. 15 the celebration will start at noon with lunch, which will consist of homemade beef stew and chili. A $5 donation will be accepted for the lunch.

Beginning at 1 p.m., local students and adults will present a portion of King’s legacy, and his famous speech, “I Have a Dream.”

For more information and instructions, call 704-826-8737, between 3 and 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy Photo D.L. Hammond, who has participated in many of the BRLC programs, reads from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Martin-King-Jr-2016-046.jpgCourtesy Photo D.L. Hammond, who has participated in many of the BRLC programs, reads from Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:52 pm |    

30 years of Las Amigas

30 years of Las Amigas
3:12 pm |    

Local artist returns for reception

Local artist returns for reception
2:46 pm |    

Men, kids invited to Women’s Conference

Men, kids invited to Women’s Conference
comments powered by Disqus