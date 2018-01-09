Center honoring King with community service

The Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center is honoring the memories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on both the holiday and his birthday.

Burnsville will honor King’s memories Jan. 13 by serving others from 9 a.m. until noon.

According toa press release, everyone is invited to participate in serving the community, along with BRLC volunteers.

The release said that if you have a youth group that you would like to bring to serve others, BRLC would be honored to have them help. The ages of the members of the youth group are from 9 to 16 years old.

The Jan. 15 the celebration will start at noon with lunch, which will consist of homemade beef stew and chili. A $5 donation will be accepted for the lunch.

Beginning at 1 p.m., local students and adults will present a portion of King’s legacy, and his famous speech, “I Have a Dream.”

For more information and instructions, call 704-826-8737, between 3 and 5:30 p.m.

