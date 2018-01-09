Anson gets less than a half-inch of snow

Despite the snow received Jan. 3, Anson County conducted business as usual the following day.

According to the National Weather Service, the county received 0.4 inches of snow, which began falling around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Anson County Schools released students early on that day and were closed Jan. 4-8. Students returned to school on Tuesday.

According to Emergency Services Director Rodney Diggs, there were no power outages or major damage reported.

Wadesboro government agencies operated on a two-hour delay Jan. 4, and returned to normal business hours on Friday.

Both Diggs and Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said that there were several accidents and stalled vehicles throughout the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning..

Diggs stated that people were sliding off of the road into ditches and medians.

According to a press release, an accident occurred at the intersection of White Store Road and East Morgan Street, involing a silver Nissan. The car collided with the power pole at the intersection, breaking the pole in half at approximately 5 feet off the ground.

The release stated that police contacted Windstream to repair the pole.

It went on to state, that due to the possibility of the vehicle being removed from the pole, and causing it to fall in the road, the vehicle was secured and left on scene, out of the roadway.

East Wade Street and other steep secondary roads were still covered in ice Thursday. Since then, all of the snow has melted and road are clear.

Neighboring Richmond County received 2-4 inches of snow. Subfreezing temperatures for several days left roads dangerous and caused many water pipes to burst — a situation homeowners, plumbers and public works departments had to deal with across the state.

Students there were also released early on Jan. 3 and returned with a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Rain is forecast for this Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching near 70 degrees — a relief from a week of bitter-cold conditions. Highs next week are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, which is average for North Carolina during the month of January.

William R. Toler contributed to this story.

