Relay for Life kick-off meeting set for Tuesday

The calendar tells us that May 2018 is still a few months away but planning for the Richmond County Relay For Life is set to officially kickoff very soon. Persons interested in the event, those who chaired teams last year, or those considering teams for this year are invited to the Kickoff Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the cafeteria of FirstHealth Moore Regional Hosptial-Richmond.

Fundraising for the 2018 local campaign runs until August but the annual Relay For Life marquee fundraiser is set for Friday, May 4 in the parking lots of Richmond Community College. In the meantime, there are months of planning, teamwork, promotions, and fundraising ahead and volunteers are making strides to make a difference in the lives of those with cancer.

The meeting will be the official introduction of the county’s 2018 Relay leadership, Chris and Stephanie Thorton. The husband and wife team, who are both employed by Richmond County Hospice, will serve as event leads after having participated in the event for several years.

“I am very honored and excited to be participating with Richmond County Relay For Life,” said Stephanie Thornton. “RFL has so much meaning to me as a cancer survivor and I am looking forward to being an event lead and teaming with the community to put an end to cancer. One day we will not have to fear cancer or worry about being a statistic because of the funding that Relay provides.”

The meeting will also feature details about this year’s campaign.

In advance of the meeting, team registration is open on the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life website section, www.relayforlife.org/richmondnc. Teams registered prior to the meeting will receive a RFL planner and bracelet at the meeting.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer. At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

“Together, we can beat our biggest rival,” said Cameron Whitley, American Cancer Society community manager for the local district. “If you’d like to help us attack cancer from every angle, start or join a Relay For Life team.

Relay teams can be composed of any group of people who are passionate about ending cancer and providing resources to cancer patients and survivors. There is no minimum or maximum number of people to make up a team. Teams will be asked to raise money through various fundraisers leading up to, during, and after the campaign’s signature event on May 4, where teams have at least one team member walk around the “track” from 6 p.m. until midnight. Team captains meet once a month for updates and planning.

Planning committee looking for members

Community members who have ideas or suggestions to improve or expand the May Relay event, the surrounding events, or the fundraising efforts are welcome to join the planning committee. This group meets monthly and works to plan the details of the team meetings, survivor breakfast, and the May 4 event. Volunteers with experience with the event, fundraiser or large event organization, and/or contact with community resources are especially needed.

For further details about the planning meeting or being on the planning committee, visit www.facebook.com/richmondncrelay and www.relayforlife.org/richmondnc, or contact Whitley at 910-334-0207.

