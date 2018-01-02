Officers honored at Christmas party

Two Wadesboro Police officers were honored with awards and another was promoted at the Department’s annual Christmas Party.

“As far as the number of years we have been having the party, we have had it for the 19 years I have been with the police department,” said WPD Capt. B.H. Chewning. “The dinner is to celebrate Christmas, and for the officers to relax and enjoy each other and their families.”

Officer B. Williams was promoted to the rank of sergeant during the party.

“I promise that I will make Wadesboro Police Department proud, and I thank the Chief, Capt. Chewning, and Lt. Kelly for your confidence in me,” said Sergeant Bill Williams.

Officer Jay Yarbrough won the Officer of the Year award.

“I work really hard, and I love the Wadesboro Police Department for being a family to me, when I needed it the most,” he said.

Officer Paul Marcum received the Caught Ya! award for helping stranded female tourists back in August.

Marcum helped Faye Sherrill and her cousins as they were stranded at the Speedway gas station in Wadesboro.

The tourists later contacted the town to give details on “Policeman Paul” going above the call of duty to help them, and making sure that they remained safe while being stranded.

“This is the perfect example of protecting and serving — and we aren’t even Wadesboro residents,” Sherrill said. “We are truly thankful for his assistance and the company he provided during our hours long ordeal. “

Sherrill went on to say, “I’d also like to mention there were other Wadesboro PD and some sheriffs at the Speedway and they were all concerned about us — Paul was the ringleader though.”

“I am proud of Officer Marcum’s efforts here,” said Chief Thedis Spencer, adding that Marcum’s actions are “an excellent example of the Wadesboro Police Department’s commitment to community policing.”

Spencer also said that he “would also like to commend our police officers who help others without being recognized. Thank you so much.”

The Wadesboro Town Council established the Caught Ya! award program to recognize town employees who display exceptional customer service, show integrity during a stressful and difficult time, or otherwise going the extra mile.

“Thank You,” Marcum said, after receiving the award.

Contributed photo Wadesboro Police officer Jay Yarborough, right, receives the Officer of the Year award from Capt. B.H. Chewning, center, and Chief Thedis Spencer.