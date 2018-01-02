Wadesboro Police Department hosted its Annual Shop with a Cop event, which benefits children of families around the county, Dec. 15.

Each year, the children are picked up in a police car and taken to Walmart, where they get to shop with a cop for anything that they want for Christmas.

Other sponsors included the Polkton Police Department, Anson County deputy fire marshal, the Anson Record, The Express Newspaper, local businesses, churches and Anson County residents. The department hosts an annual motorcycle ride and Polar Bear Run to help sponsor the event, as well.

Chief Thedis Spencer said that all of these people, “helped (make) it possible for us to provide a joyous Christmas for approximately 15 children.”

The children are given a gift card to shop with. The amount of money each child is given is completely dependent on donations and fundraisers.

This year, the children were given a $200 gift card then paired up with an officer and a Wamart associate to shop.

“As chief, I was so proud to have Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker and wife join us in a fun-filled day of shopping with the kids,” Spencer said. “While shopping with the kids, we had citizens coming up to the kids and giving donations to the kids as they were shopping.”

Spencer said that he also observed officers and Walmart associates reach into their pockets at checkout in case the child went over his or her limit.

Spencer said that his heart was touched when one of the children told him and Thacker, “I want to thank you all for taking the time out to do this for me.”

Spencer said that he wants to point out how Shop with a Cop is a “shining example” of what is possible when a group of people with a common cause come together.

“The impossible become the possible,” Spencer said. “All it takes is a little hard work, commitment, and the belief in something far greater than us — a true blessing.”

Contributed photo Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer poses with a child on a new bike during the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_swc_chief.jpg Contributed photo Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer poses with a child on a new bike during the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

15 kids get gifts in Shop with a Cop spree