SPCC names Sikes as new VP

MONROE — Julie Sikes, a longtime community leader and South Piedmont Community College advocate, was named the college’s vice president of institutional advancement.

Sikes will lead the SPCC Foundation as well as oversee its marketing, institutional effectiveness, and alumni relations efforts.

“I can tell you that I am both eager and excited about the opportunity to positively promote the college’s goals, objectives, and strategies that support learning, student success, and workforce and community development,” Sikes said.

According to a press release, prior to her new position, Sikes promoted SPCC through her role as the chair of Resource Generation for the college’s Foundation Board, which helped the college secure significant funding for a variety of important initiatives.

“Sikes is a well-respected, competent, gracious, and professional leader in our community, and we are so very blessed to have her join our team,” said Maria Pharr, SPCC President, when she made the announcement.

Sikes, who most recently served as human resources director for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, has also been a strong community leader, serving as a United Way cabinet member, a campaign liaison for United Way of the Central Carolinas, and as a board member for both the Union County Hospice and the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Sikes has experience in senior administrative roles, that started in 1994 and spans across several companies, including Edwards Wood Products in Marshville, Neal Enterprises in Pageland and Union, South Carolina, and PaperWorks Packaging Group located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“I plan to remain actively involved with the boards that I currently serve on, Hospice of Union County and United Way of Central Carolinas,” Sikes said.

