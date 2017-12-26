Sheriff seeks help solving break-ins

Sheriff Landric Reid is asking for help from Anson County residents to help solve a recent rash of crimes.

Deputies have investigated multiple cases of breaking and entering and theft — which have happened both at night and in broad daylight — around various parts of the county, according to a press release from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say private residences and hunting clubs have both been targeted.

Reid asks residents to keep an eye out for, and report, any suspicious person or vehicle at a home, church or business that doesn’t belong there.

The sheriff also encourages anyone with information on the crimes to call in tips, which may be made anonymously by calling the crime prevention line at 704-695-3111.

“We strive to make Anson County a safe community to live in and raise a family,” Reid said in a statement. “With partnership and help from the people in our community, we can achieve this goal.”

