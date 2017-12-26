‘Blessing to this community’

EML Empowerment Inc., in partnership with Expected End Ministries in Wadesboro, launched their soup kitchen, with plans to feed everyone who needs it.

Valerie Little, founder of EML Empowerment Inc., said that the day of the launch, Dec. 6, was the coldest day of the year, that some people might not have food, and the ministry wanted to be there to help provide meals for them, and give them a good change of atmosphere. She also said that they are excited to launch the soup kitchen.

“That’s our main mission,” Little said. “We launched our soup kitchen for the winter months because we want to help feed anybody that wants some hot meals.”

Little said that there are people in the community who need food, and that they are not turning away anyone from their soup kitchen.

“We want everybody to come, whether it be the elderly, or the homeless,” Little said. “We want anybody that wants to to come and eat a bowl of soup.”

Little said that they just wanted to help people, and it is through the soup kitchen that they are able to fulfill this goal. She also said that the ministry is evolving into more.

“It (soup kitchen) is not just during the winter months because we want to keep this going forever,” she said. “In the month of March, the hours will change because we will be giving out more than just food.”

Little said that they will have a food pantry by March, and that even though it comes with stipulations, all is still well with their mission to help the community.

“EML will soon be helping people all over, and this soup kitchen is just the beginning of many other ventures that we will be starting,” Little said.

Little said that she and her team will get together to see how they can help anybody that is in need.

“We plan on having many other things as well, but we are in partnership with our local church (Expected End),” she said. “We thank God for Expected End ministries, for joing in with us and helping us by being a part of this.”

EML Empowerment is using the church’s facility.

Little said that the pastor and vice president of EML Empowerment, Betty Tillman, is a gracious host and that Tillman said that whatever the organization wanted to do to help people, that she would help out in any way.

“I believe that if you help people out, God will bless us,” she said.

Little went on to give an example through scripture, and said, “If your brother asks you for a coat, are you going to say ‘I’ll pray for you?’”

Little said that we are living in a generation where people do not want to give.

“But if you come to me and ask me for a coat, should I not give you the coat, or should I say that I will pray for you,” Little said, before answering her own question. “I should give you the coat.”

Little founded the nonpfofit after she said God told her to start a foundation in honor of her mother, Evelyn Little, more than five years ago.

“I wanted to do something for the legacy of my mother because my mother was a giver,” Little said. “She raised 12 children, whom call themselves the 12 tribes, because all of us are in ministry.”

“By her doing all these things for others, I wanted to use this foundation to help people.”

The soup kitchen will be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Expected End Ministries. Little also said that people can email them for help at emlyouthservices@yahoo.com.

“We want everyone to share this, and let everybody know that we are here to help people,” Little said. “We want to just be a blessing to this community.”

Natalie Davis | Anson Record

Bottles of juice and jars of Alfredo sauce sit stacked up at EML Empowerment Inc.’s soup kitchen at Expected End Ministries in Wadesboro.

Soup kitchen aims to help the hungry