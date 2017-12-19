State offers reward for information on Sturdivant murder

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 60-year-old Wallace Levon Sturdivant

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at approximately 9:59 p.m., the Wadesboro Police Department received a call for service that was initially dispatched as “shots fired on Salisbury Street.”

Sturdivant and Charles Rivers were both shot.

The surviving victim of a fatal double-shooting last week managed to make a call to 911 after he was struck by at least one bullet.

Rivers was across the street from Wadesboro Discount Grocery and Quality Florist on Salisbury Street, a stretch of U.S. Highway 74 in Wadesboro, when he was hit.

He managed to call 911 at 9:59 p.m. and as the operator tried to clarify his location, Rivers repeated that he’d been shot.

When she asked who shot him, Rivers didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “They come out of the woods and start firing.”

Rivers reported that he was hit in the stomach, and that he was unsure if he was shot anywhere else. He was bleeding from his face, as well. The operator encouraged him to try to flag down help.

As the operator tried to speak with him, his groans, then unintelligible conversation, carried through the phone before the call cut off.

Rivers dialed 911 two minutes after the first caller reported at 9:57 p.m. that he saw “some guy running down the middle of (U.S. Highway) 74 shooting a gun.”

The unidentified caller said he believed there were five or six shots fired, and described a possible shooter as African-American and wearing a black shirt.

“I don’t know if somebody was shooting at him or if he was shooting, but he started running when the shots started shooting, so I don’t know,” the caller said.

Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said via email that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Police do not believe either of the victims were the intended target.

Upon arrival, officers found Sturdivant lying in a vacant lot across the street from Wadesboro Discount Grocery located at 702 Salisbury Street.

Sturdivant had suffered apparent gunshot wounds and eventually died from his injuries.

Rivers’ injuries warranted a transfer to Carolinas Medical Center-Main Hospital in Charlotte. Rivers survived his injuries.

Sturdivant, known as “Pokey,” worked as a handyman at Quality Florist and did landscaping work, Sinic Marsh said. He also volunteered, helping with the soup kitchen at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Sturdivant http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_reward.jpg Sturdivant