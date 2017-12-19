Wadesboro awarded for town’s budget

The town of Wadesboro received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

According to a press release, the award represents a significant achievement entity, reflecting the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

It also states that there are 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program, and that the most recent award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on the GFOA’s website.

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America,” the release said.

It also states that in order to receive the budget award, the town must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

A Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department, designated as being primarily responsible for the achievement.

Alex Sewell, town manager of Wadesboro, received the certificate.

“Thank you to the Town Council and town staff for not only being committed to financial best practices, but also putting in the hard work necessary to make this a reality,” he said.

Sewell and those who work diligently with him were recognized by Mayor Bill Thacker at the last town council meeting for their efforts, and the award.

Sewell said that he and others have an organized method in regards to budgeting.

There are 13 steps that Sewell and the town members take in order to see the the budget is completed and in top shape.

These steps include: budget worksheets, conferences, pre-budget public hearings, preliminary revenue projections, budget workshops, department budget conferences, presentation to the town council, another public hearing for the proposed budget, and the budget discussion, changes, and ultimate approval.

“It was a total group effort,” Sewell said.

Those included in this effort are department heads, the council and the public.

“While it certainly gives everyone here a good feeling to be recognized, the town’s focus is not about receiving awards,” Sewell said. “Instead, it’s about ensuring that the town is pursuing the highest principles of governmental budgeting because that’s what our citizens expect and deserve.”

Contributed photo Wadesboro Town Manager Alex Sewell holds a plaque after the town was awarded for its budget by the Government Finance Officers Association.