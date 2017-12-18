Driver airlifted after wreck near county line

LILESVILLE — A Richmond County woman was airlifted to a Mecklenburg County hospital following a single-car wreck near the county line late Monday morning.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 74, just past Scotty’s Bait and Tackle and about a tenth of a mile east of N.C. 145, according to Trooper B. Mullis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The woman — whose name was not released Monday evening due to family notification and who has an Ellerbe address — was driving in the westbound lane when she ran off the road to the right, according to the trooper.

Mullis said the driver then overcorrected, went sideways on the shoulder and rolled the vehicle multiple times, ending up in the middle of the highway. Traffic was backed up across the river into Richmond County, finally clearing up around noon.

Two children restrained in safety seats were also the vehicle, Mullis said. They received minor injuries and were treated and released from FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond in Rockingham.

The trooper said the driver was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte where she was being treated for serious injuries. He would not give any details of her injuries.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved.

Other emergency agencies responding to the wreck included the Lilesville Fire Department, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Anson Rescue and EMS.

Mullis said Monday evening that no more information was available and that the wreck was still under investigation.

