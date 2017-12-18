Daniel swears in Hoffman officials

Contributed photos
Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administers the oaths of office to Mayor Tommy Hart, left, and town council members Rory K. Jones, Ricardo Anderson, John Taylor, Hart, Daniel T. Kelly and Cynthia Northcutt and Town Clerk Maggie Bethea during Hoffman’s town meeting on Dec. 11.
Contributed photos Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administers the oaths of office to Mayor Tommy Hart, left, and town council members Rory K. Jones, Ricardo Anderson, John Taylor, Hart, Daniel T. Kelly and Cynthia Northcutt and Town Clerk Maggie Bethea during Hoffman’s town meeting on Dec. 11.