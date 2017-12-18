Posted on by

Daniel swears in Hoffman officials


Contributed photos Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel administers the oaths of office to Mayor Tommy Hart, left, and town council members Rory K. Jones, Ricardo Anderson, John Taylor, Hart, Daniel T. Kelly and Cynthia Northcutt and Town Clerk Maggie Bethea during Hoffman’s town meeting on Dec. 11.


