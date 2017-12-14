McInnis announces third-term run for state Senate seat

ROCKINGHAM — With two terms under his proverbial belt, state Sen. Tom McInnis plans to return to Raleigh for a third.

McInnis, R-Richmond, announced Thursday that he will again be running to retain his senate seat in the North Carolina General Assembly, representing the 25th District.

The district was recently redrawn to include Moore County — along with Richmond, Scotland and Anson — and take away Stanly and part of Rowan.

“Growing up here in rural North Carolina, my parents instilled in me the values that made North Carolina great and will make it great again — hard work, honesty, and doing the right thing no matter the consequences,” he said in a press release.

In his second term, five of the 38 bills of which he was a primary sponsor were signed into law.

A proponent of small businesses, one of those was to allow restaurants to use outdoor grills.

Two of the remaining four were local bills related to hunting. The first prohibits the discharge of a firearm or bow and arrow from the right of way in Richmond County, while the other allows the county to create a tagging and bounty program for coyotes.

He was also the primary sponsor of a bill that would allow images from automated school bus safety cameras to be used to enforce civil violations of those who pass a stopped school bus.

McInnis had introduced a similar bill during his first term, but was held up in the state House of Representatives after passing the Senate.

This year, McInnis also led the fight against opioid addiction by co-sponsoring the STOP Act. One of the provisions of the bill would reduce the number of opioids doctors can prescribe.

Legislative records show that bill was last referred to the Health Care Committee in March.

The two-term senator served as co-chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and member of the Agriculture/Environment/Natural Resources, Commerce and Insurance and State and Local Government committees.

McInnis has represented the 25th Senate District since defeating incumbent Democrat Gene McLaurin in the 2014 election. To win his second term, he overcame a challenge from Anson County educator Dannie Montgomery.

“We’ve made great strides in Raleigh these past few years, but rural North Carolina continues to struggle,” he said. “I know we have a lot more to accomplish, and I know that no one will shoot straighter or work harder for the 25th District than I will. I’m looking forward to earning the votes of my constituents in 2018 and promise to continue to be a strong voice for my district in the state Senate.”

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 or wtoler@yourdailyjournal.com.

McInnis http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_McInnisPRINT.jpg McInnis