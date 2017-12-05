Polkton officer earns certification

Polkton Police officer Timothy W. Hutchinson recently completed his Advanced Law Enforcement certificate.

This certification is given to officers who have accumulated a certain number of training hours and years of service.

Hutchinson has been in law enforcement since 1995 and has accumulated more than 2,000 man of training.

“This certification is a huge milestone in any law enforcement officer’s career,” Chief Matthew Norris said.

Hutchinson, his wife, and Norris traveled to Raleigh on Nov. 17 to receive the award from the North Carolina Education and Training Standards Commission.

“Officer Hutchinson is one of the finest officers I know,” Norris said during the ceremony. “It is my distinct honor and privilege to stand with you as you receive this award.”

The Polkton Police Department has only two full-time employees and two part-time employees with 70-75 years of experience between them.very small Police Department, however, we have some of the most experienced Officers working here.

Three of the officers now have received their Advanced Law Enforcement certificates.

“Congratulations from the Polkton Police Department, the Polkton community, and from me,” Norris said. “The Polkton Police Department is honored to have Officer Tim Hutchinson at the department.”

Courtesy photo Officer Timothy W. Hutchinson, from the Polkton Police Department, recceives the award for completing his Advanced Law Enforcement certification on Nov. 17. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_cop.jpg Courtesy photo Officer Timothy W. Hutchinson, from the Polkton Police Department, recceives the award for completing his Advanced Law Enforcement certification on Nov. 17.