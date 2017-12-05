Anson County Toys for Tots seeking donations from community

This year’s Anson County Toys for Tots campaign has included several events and fundraisers to collect provide toys “for each child on our list,” according to Vancine Sturdivant, local coordinator.

There was a fundraiser outside Walmart last weekend and a motorcycle ride hosted by Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club on Nov. 18. More than 75 bikers participated in the ride, which collected more than three boxes of toys.

Prior to the ride, $276 was donated to a family who lost their home to a fire. The motorcycle club also presented Sturdivant with 12 Food Lion gift certificates to provide families in need with a Thanksgiving dinner.

Sturdivant said names of those in need are provided by the Anson County Department of Social Services and Health Department, as well as local churches and schools.

Applications include a wish list for the parents to write down three items that their children really want.

“We try to provide at least two of the three, if not all three,” Sturdivant said. “We want to put a smile on each child’s face.”

Local businesses, organizations, churches and individuals are important to the campaign, she added. Monetary donations, as well as toys, are accepted.

“It’s a way you can give back to your community and to the less fortunate children and families,” she said. “This is a way to help children get toys and answer their Christmas dreams.”

Applications can be obtained at the following locations: the Anson County Department of Social Services; Anson County Child Support; Anson County Health Department; Grace Senior Center; Harvest Ministries Outreach Center; and from Kam McDonald at Anson County Schools.

Toys for Tots, the largest nonprofit organization in the world, began in December of 1947 when Marine Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife shared their toys with a less fortunate family.

The first Toys for Tots campaign collected and distributed 5,000 toys. In 1948, Toys for Tots was in 74 communities nationwide. Today, the organization serves nearly 800 communities covering all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and The Virgin Islands.

To become a drop-off location or to donate, contact Sturdivant at 704 848-4412 or Denise Thompson.

Natalie Davis | Anson Record Zura Thomas, left, Amy Byrd, Annie Hough, Vancine Sturdivant and Michael Henry stand at a Toys for Tots campaign fundraiser at Walmart.

By Natalie Davis