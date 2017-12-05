Library encourages digital reading

Hampton B. Allen Library is on a mission: get more people to try digital reading.

While they have offered eBooks, digital audiobooks, and streaming video to the community through their partnership with OverDrive for 4 years, library staffers know that many people are still surprised to learn their library card gives them access to more than 4,700 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s “Digital Dash” contest. If it hits 11,972 digital checkouts by the end of the year, it will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more e-books and audiobooks for its OverDrive collection.

“We would love to expand our digital collection with new materials and cut down on hold times by buying more copies of our most popular titles,” said Aaron Mehaffey, library director.

The library’s digital books are free for anyone with a valid library card. Current popular titles include “The Whistler” by John Grisham, “Two By Two” by Nicholas Sparks and “Paradise Valley” by C.J. Box. Users can borrow bestsellers and classic e-books and digital audiobooks to enjoy on smart phones, tablets, Kindles and other e-readers, and computers. There are never late fees with digital titles, as they return automatically at the end of the lending period.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection by visiting https://srlsinfo.overdrive.com