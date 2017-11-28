Students exposed to variety of careers

Students at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School got a glimpse at several jobs during the school’s annual Career Day on Nov. 17.

Community members visited to tell students about their careers, their job duties, the level of education or training required, and which school subjects are important in their line of work.

“Career Day activities provide students exposure to a variety of careers as they begin to formulate ideas about career options they might want to consider one day,” said Michael Freeman, superintendent of Anson County Schools.

“It also prepares students to begin the process of selecting middle and high school course of studies, that will form the foundation for attending institutions of higher learning, such as college or technical school programs, which may be needed to enter the work force in their career path of interest,” he added.

Students learned from a number of people, including a crime scene investigator, nurses, business owners, farmers, a state trooper, a professional bird trainer, a Pee Dee Electric lineman, a horse farrier, a chiropractor, a pharmacist, the director of the animal shelter, a detective, physical therapists, a paramedic, and an attorney.

According to a press release, the guest speakers put a lot of time and effort into their presentations and made the lessons “fun, hands-on and engaging to young students.”

“These opportunities also provide students with information about employment opportunities in our own community,” Freeman said. “The staff at PPES do an awesome job in planning and providing Career Day based on lots of support from community members.”

Courtesy Photo Brown Creek Creamery brought a special guest for Mrs. Martini's first-grade class to meet.