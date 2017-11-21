Wadesboro council members re-elected

The town of Wadesboro re-elected councilmen Fred Davis, James David Lee and Bobby Usrey.

Davis was the top winner with 156 votes; Ursey came in second at 153 votes and Lee finalized the town council list with 135 votes.

Challengers, Terry Lee Helms and Gilbert “Gibby” Bachiochi tailed 46 and 41 votes, respectively. A write-in candidates garnered four votes.

“Voter turnout was a little more than 12 percent — this is about 1 percent more than the 2015 municipal/town election,” said Steve Adams, elections director. “Wadesboro had the highest voter turnout with 433 voters out of the total 741.”

“All of the candidates running in Wadesboro were present for the totals,” Adams said.

“I am very thankful to all the voters that came out to vote,” Davis said. “Its truly a honor to be re-elected again.”

Usrey said that he is honored and humbled to have been re-elected to the Wadesboro Town Council. He also said that it has been a privilege to have served as councilman for the last eight years and that he is looking forward to serving the next four years in this capacity.

“The Town of Wadesboro has moved forward with a number of positive accomplishments during the past eight years,” he said. “I am optimistic that there are even greater things we can accomplish in the future working together with our citizens and other government officials.”

Lee said that it was “absolutely wonderful” to see so many people come out to vote, adding that the turnout was more than anticipated.

“It was good to see the people re-elect the same members that were serving on the board,” Lee said. “It feels great that they had confidence in me to re-elect me, and I look forward to serving the citizens of the town of Wadesboro for another term.”

Reach Natalie Davis at 704-994-5471.