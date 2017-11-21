Convicted felon accused of stealing from Wadesboro Walmart

Police say they found drug paraphernalia on a man suspected of stealing booze and diapers from Walmart.

A loss prevention employee gave officers a description of the suspect when calling to report a larceny on Nov. 9, according to a press release from the Wadesboro Police Department. When they arrived, officers say they saw a man matching the description walking to the passenger side of a gold vehicle.

The suspect, 48-year-old Antonio Staton allegedly gave officers a false name when they approached him. During a search, they say they found unspecified drug paraphernalia.

He was escorted back inside the store, where an employee told officers he had seen Staton inside on several occasions and the suspect had walked out with several items — including several alcoholic beverages, diapers and laundry detergent — without paying for them.

Police say Staton’s identity was confirmed through video and photo evidence from past incidents and that he had been banned from entering the store or being on the property.

Staton was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree trespassing, larceny, attempted larceny, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanors.

He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.

Online court records show he has a court appearance in Union County the following day on a slew of traffic infractions.

Staton’s criminal record dates back to 1991 and contains a number of driving while impaired convictions, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

He also has previous convictions on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and resisting an officer; and felony convictions of forgery (multiple counts) and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Staton http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Anson_antoniostaton.jpg Staton