Church gives away turkeys

Harvest Ministries’ annual “Great Turkey Give” Campaign started in late September with a goal of 200 Thanksgiving Turkeys to distribute to random families.

On Saturday, Nov. 18th, pastors and volunteers visited various neighborhoods in Anson County delivering a “Thanksgiving blessing” to 194 families.

“The greatest blessing we can get is when we become a blessing to someone else,” said Tim Adams, founder and senior pastor. “When you knock on a person’s door and simply say, ‘We just want to bless you today’ and to see the reaction of thankful people, it reminds us what Thanksgiving is all about.”

Adams said this year’s giveaway could not have been possible without the “generous” donations of so many people through Facebook, GoFundMe, and others.

Organizers say many local community leaders and residents dropped of donations, purchased turkeys, and simply gave, “knowing that a life would be blessed.”

Adams said that he give special thanks to: Gloria Howard of Charlotte, who donated 26 turkeys; Brittany Price and the Anson High School Rotary Interact Club, who raised/donated $160 to purchase turkeys; Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club; Sole2Soul Ministry; Twin Valley Country Club; Pastor Mark Perko; Minister Rachel Melton; Regina Lloyd Brown; Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant; and every person who gave online.

“Your investment made this possible,” Adams said. “Thank you to the faithful folks of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center for your love, compassion, and desire to ‘be the blessing.’”

Courtesy photo Harvest Ministries gave out nearly 200 turkeys to Anson County families for this Thanksgiving.