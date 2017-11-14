Sturdivant to speak at Lanesboro

Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant will be the speaker at Lanesboro Correctional Institution on Nov. 21 and 28 at 1 p.m. during the prison’s employee appreciation ceremony.

Lanesboro is one of Toys for Tots’ largest contributors with toys and monetary donations.

A special “Thank You” goes out to Administrator John Herring, Assistant Superintendent William Rogers and Jennifer Cole, Sturdivant said in a statement.

“Through the assistance of Jerline Bennett, assistant supervisor of programs, we are given $1,500.00 yearly to purchase toys,” she said. “This program truly blesses the less fortunate of Anson County.”

At an early age, Sturdivant recognized “the importance of an education and serving God through serving others.” In the early 90s — with “the assistance of God” and her husband — she began a home ministry, Faith Based Center of Hope, of feeding the homeless, elderly and sick and shut-in. In 2004, Sturdivant graduated cum laude from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is currently the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Anson County.

In addition, she is a real estate broker, notary public and chair of the Anson County Democratic Party.

“My goal is to always be an ambassador for Christ through serving others,” she said. “It is through our daily walk, we can introduce others to Jesus Christ.”