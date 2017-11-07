Family establishes Richmond Community College scholarship in memory of Joshua Michael Lamm

HAMLET — Friends and family of J.C. Lamm and Hilda Butler recently established the Joshua Michael Lamm Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Richmond Community College in memory of the charismatic young man.

The scholarship will be awarded each academic semester beginning immediately. The $500 scholarship will help offset the cost of tuition, fees and books for a RichmondCC student.

Son of Mike Lamm and Suzie Lamm and grandson of J.C. Lamm, Josh was 23 when he passed away in a vehicle accident this summer. During a special ceremony held for the scholarship signing, the family described Josh as “a wonderful young man with an adventurous spirit and had the ability to bring a smile to the faces of those who were around him. He loved his family, greatly appreciated his friendships and was always willingly to lend a hand whenever he was asked.”

Josh, of Liberty, graduated from South Alamance High School in 2011 and was employed by Badcock Distribution Center in Mebane, where he was valued as a hardworking and ambitious employee.

The family said they hope the establishment of this scholarship will carry on Josh’s passion for helping others.

“Today should not be a sad day, but a day to celebrate the life of Josh. He was one of the shining stars in our family,” said Jeff Lamm, Josh’s uncle. “He was always quick to laugh, and if anybody asked him to help, he was always there. He had a kind and giving spirit, and this scholarship will continue to help those in need. This is a wonderful tribute to Josh and the kind of person he was.”

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, thanked the Lamm family for their generosity and kindness and for thinking about the future of students, the college and the community.

“I didn’t have a chance to know Josh, but I know very well the man he is named after, and I have a deep and abiding affection for this entire family,” McInnis said. “Josh left us all too soon, but his memory will live on forever. Every time we have a scholarship application, Joshua Michael Lamm’s name is going to be there. Your generosity is going to help change lives, and it will bring hope to many who had none.”

To be eligible for the Joshua Michael Lamm Memorial Endowed Scholarship, a recipient must be a full- or part-time student enrolled in a curriculum program at RichmondCC and must have maintained a minimum grade-point average of 2.5 or higher with no grade lower than a C.

“It’s a tremendous thing to know that for many years to come this scholarship will be given out in Josh’s name,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, associate vice president of development.

To learn more about the scholarship fund or how to contribute to its growth, contact Shuler at 910-410-1807 or whshuler@richmondcc.edu.

