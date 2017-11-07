McInnis shadows principal

State Sen. Tom McInnis visited Peachland-Polkton Elementary on Friday, Oct. 20 in response to the National Association of Elementary Principal’s Shadow a Principal challenge.

McInnis, R-Richmond, agreed to shadow Travis Steagall, principal of Peachland-Polkton Elementary. Shadowing visits provide an opportunity for legislators and legislative staffers to experience firsthand the role and responsibilities of principals.

The day was spent observing classrooms, preparing for the school’s Fall Festival and assisting with fire safety activities with the Polkton Fire Department and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“It is so refreshing to visit one of our state’s premier elementary schools,” McInnis said. “It was my privilege to shadow Principal Travis Steagall and watch a true professional at work. Peachland-Polkton Elementary School in Anson County represents what can be obtained with a powerful principal and a strong teaching team.”

“Senator McInnis is working hard to promote economic development and education in our region and in Anson County,” Stegall said. “Senator McInnis has served as a board of education member in Richmond County and understands the challenges that exist in rural counties. His efforts to help Anson County continue to grow are appreciated.”

