Free memory screenings


National Memory Screening is an annual initiative of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Anson County Council on Aging will offer free, confidential memory screenings at the above location. A qualified professional will administer the memory screenings and provide educational materials about memory concerns, brain health and caregiving. The face-to-face screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks, and take five to 10 minutes to administer.

AFA suggests memory screenings for anyone concerned about memory loss or experiencing warning signs of dementia; whose family and friends have noticed changes in them; who believe they are at risk due to a family history of dementia; or who want to see how their memory is now and for future comparisons. The screener emphasize that results are not a diagnosis, and encourage individuals who score poorly as well as those who still have concerns to pursue a full medical examination.

Such screenings are becoming increasingly important as the number of Baby Boomers turning age 65 — the at-risk age group for Alzheimer’s disease — continues to climb. The federal government’s historic “National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease” urges a greater emphasis on both early diagnosis and education about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The screenings will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Grace Senior Center in Wadesboro.

For more information and to register for the National Memory Screening, call Wanda Talbert at 704-694-6616.

