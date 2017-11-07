A leader on and off the field

Anson High School senior William Dagenhart, a two-sport athlete, was named school winner of the Wendy’s High School Hiesman on Nov. 1.

Students chosen for the honor are those who lead by example, both in the classroom and on the field, according to a press release.

“We are excited and honored that a program like Wendy’s High School Heisman is recognizing the hard work of students like Will Dagenhart,” said Chris Stinson, principal.

According to his online recruiting profile, Dagenhart plays both baseball and basketball and has played travel baseball since he was 9.

Michael Freeman, superintendent of Anson County Schools, said that Dagenhart has always been a very serious and dedicated student.

“I have had the privilege of watching him grow into the excellent young man he is; he has been enrolled in Anson County Schools since beginning kindergarten with us many years ago,” Freeman said. “He has a bright future due to his determination, work ethic, and strong academic and athletic skills.”

Since 1994, Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust have been honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed students, according to a press release. This year, Wendy’s will celebrate the accomplishments of thousands of the best high school seniors, award winners in five phases.

School winners will receive a certificate and a Wendy’s High School Heisman Patch. State finalists will receive a bronze medal, a Wendy’s High School Heisman State Finalist Patch and a $25 gift card. From the group of state finalists, one senior male and female were selected from each state and announced as state winners on Oct. 19.

Howard McLean, associate superintendent of Anson County Schools, said that it is always good to have positive recognition for our students in Anson County.

“William Dagenhart is a student that excels in the classroom, on the field, and within our community, and we have proud of his efforts on and off the field,” McLean said.

Reach Natalie Davis at 704-994-5471.

Courtesy Photo Will Dagenhart, Anson High senior, is a school winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Will-Dagenhart-Picture.jpg Courtesy Photo Will Dagenhart, Anson High senior, is a school winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman.

