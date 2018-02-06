McLeod Health celebrates Go Red for Women Day

McLeod Heart and Vascular physicians from around the region helped celebrate national Go Red for Women Day on Feb. 2, a day established by the American Heart Association to raise awareness of the No. 1 killer of women.

More than 545 women attended educational presentations on “Women and Heart Disease” during free Red Heart Healthy events in Florence, Cheraw, Dillon, Hartsville, Little River, Loris, Manning, Myrtle Beach and Sumter as well as during a breakfast for the McLeod Angels in Florence.

The physicians who spoke at these events included Dr. Joshua Sibille, Dr. David Bjerken, Dr. Brian Wall, Dr. Robert Messier, Dr. Alan Blaker, Dr. Eva Rzucidlo, Dr. Anne Everman, Dr. Ryan Garbalosa and Dr. Dennis Lang.

Attendees at the Go Red for Women Day even in Cheraw, South Carolina, pose for a photo Friday afternoon. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_mcleod_gored1.jpg Attendees at the Go Red for Women Day even in Cheraw, South Carolina, pose for a photo Friday afternoon. Dr. Eva Rzucidlo speaks to a group of women during McLeod’s event in Cheraw. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_mcleod_gored2.jpg Dr. Eva Rzucidlo speaks to a group of women during McLeod’s event in Cheraw.