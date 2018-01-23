Charter school hosting open house

MORVEN — In preparation for its opening at the start of the next school year, Anson Charter Academy will host an open house this weekend.

Representatives from the school — located at 206 W. Main St., Morven — will be on hand to discuss the curriculum with parents and the community and take enrollment applications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2 to 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Last week, the county’s first charter school announced the hiring of its principal, Dr. Joslyn Allen.

Allen is formerly a principal at Morven Elementary School where she was honored as Principal of the Year. She also served as director of business and family partnerships and curriculum for the district.

In addition to Anson County, Allen has held leadership positions in Stanly, Albemarle City, Union and Robeson County Schools. She holds a doctoral degree from UNC-Charlotte in Education Leadership.

“I look forward to working with students from Anson County again,” Allen said in a press release. “I feel this is part of my journey, not just a job. Our classical model of teaching and learning will provide educators and parents with a new choice in our area.”

Anson Charter Academy is scheduled to open in August with 150 students in kindergarten through second grade, with plans to expand through fifth grade. The school’s mission is to “develop each child into an academically thriving citizen, by partnering with parents and the community, utilizing high expectations and a rigorous classical education, delivered with purposeful and spirited devotion.”

Charters are public schools, run by a non-profit board of directors, and are free to the public.

For those who can’t make it to the open house, applications may be also be filed online at ansoncharteracademy.org or by a paper application, obtained online or by request, by calling 704-236-1234. Paper applications should be mailed to Anson Charter Academy, 1736 Dickerson Blvd., Suite 101, Monroe, NC 28110.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. If applications exceed the number of available seats, a random lottery will be held on March 17. Those chosen in the lottery do not have to be present at the public lottery drawing to be enrolled.

