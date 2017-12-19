Harvest Ministries event a Christmas blessing

More than 400 people poured into the auditorium of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center on Sunday, Dec. 17 for the annual Community Christmas Blessing event.

The event, now in its 15th-consecutive year, proved to be one of the best yet, organizers say.

“Of all of the many outreaches that Harvest has been blessed to be a part of all year, this is the greatest of the year, to know that so many people contributed and came together to make Christmas possible for others is truly what being a Christian is all about — it’s wonderful,” said Tim Adams, Harvest founding pastor.

Every child in attendance left with new Christmas presents, while many adults left with cash and many other giveaways. Prizes included a new 32-inch television, $300 in cash, Charlotte Hornets tickets, 20 bicycles, and hundreds of dollars in gift cards and prizes. All in all, over $2000 in gifts, cash and prizes were distributed.

For the past few years, Christmas Blessing has had the honor of partnering with Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant and Toys for Toys to reach as many families as possible.

“This is why we are here, to serve God, and serve others,”said Steve Adams, lead pastor of Harvest.

“This day could not be possible without the generosity and partnerships of so many people across Anson and surrounding counties,” he continued. “We are grateful for Commissioner Sturdivant and Toys for Tots for all they do on this special day.”

On hand to help distribute toys and prizes were Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club, Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker, and others.

Steve Adams said Harvest Ministries Outreach Center would like to thank the many volunteers, organizers, community partners, churches, and others who made this year’s event possible.

“To have this many community leaders, businesses, and individuals donate and give shows the confidence, faith, and trust locals have in the outreach of Community Christmas Blessing,” he said.

“A huge crowd is great, the presents for children is wonderful, and people loving and blessing others is truly what Christmas is supposed to be, and to know that 21 people prayed to have Jesus Christ change their life, simply was the exclamation point on an awesome day,” Steve Adams said, as he summed up the event.

For more information on the programs and outreach efforts of Harvest, visit www.harvestmin.com or call Steve Adams at 704-695-2879.

Contributed photo Organizers and volunteers of Harvest Ministries’ annual Community Christmas Blessing pose for a photo. http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_pictureforpaper.jpg Contributed photo Organizers and volunteers of Harvest Ministries’ annual Community Christmas Blessing pose for a photo.