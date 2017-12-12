Sheriff: Felon had 2 loaded guns

MORVEN — An Anson County sheriff’s deputy was injured last week while pursuing a man with outstanding warrants.

According to press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were patrolling the Morven area on Dec. 5 when they saw 40-year-old Haywood Marsh Jr. standing in the empty parking lot of the old Ed’s Exxon.

After confirming that arrest warrants were still active, the deputies approached Marsh, who then attempted to flee but was quickly apprehend, officials say. An unnamed deputy who sustained minor injuries during the altercation was treated and released from Carolinas Health System-Anson.

Deputies say they found two loaded firearms in Marsh’s waistband, as well has multiple bags of marijuana and unspecified drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office did not specify the outstanding charges in the press release.

However, online court records show Marsh has a Jan. 23 court date on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge and was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12 on four felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The charges stemming from the arrest are: two felony counts of carrying a concealed gun; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon; one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana; and one misdemeanor count each of resisting a public officer and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $62,000 secured bond and he is scheduled appear on those charges Dec. 19.

Sheriff Landric Reid credits his deputies with “handling this dangerous situation with professionalism, by utilizing their training to not only ensure their safety but the safety of the suspect and the public.”

Marsh was last convicted in Richmond County on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2009, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

His first conviction was in 1996 on a misdemeanor assault charge in Stanly County.

The following year, he was convicted of both misdemeanor and felony breaking and entering and felony larceny in Anson County. Records show he also has a conviction of driving with a revoked license.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court of law.

http://www.ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ansonmug_haywoodmarsh.jpg

Deputy injured during arrest